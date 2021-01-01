UPSC: Tejasvi Rana of Haryana cleared UPSC in her second attempt. Read her preparation strategy here

UPSC: Tejashwi Rana hails from Kurukshetra, Haryana. She was very fast in studies since childhood and also scored good marks in class 10th and 12th. After completing his schooling, Tejashwi took JEE exam and was successful in it too. After which he obtained a bachelor’s degree from IIT Kanpur. During his graduation, Tejashwi had made up his mind to take the civil services examination. Tejashwi’s parents also had full consent in this decision.

Tejashwi started preparing for UPSC exam as soon as she completed her graduation. He gave his first attempt of UPSC exam in the year 2015. In this attempt she was successful in clearing the prelims exam but she could not clear the mains exam. Tejashwi recognized the mistakes made in the first attempt and rectified them. Then with the right strategy and hard work, he gave the second attempt of UPSC exam in the year 2016. In this effort, Tejashwi had not only cleared the exam but also topped with 12th rank.

Regarding the preparation of UPSC exam, Tejashwi believes that first of all candidates should know and understand the syllabus of this difficult exam. Only then start your preparation, for which it is most important to keep the basics strong. For this you can start with NCERT from class 9 to class 12. Apart from this, start the optional subject for Mains exam very carefully as it can affect your marks.

Tejashwi also says that it is very important to practice answer writing along with studies regularly. Apart from practicing, solve previous year papers and also join test series. It is also necessary to keep yourself positive while preparing for UPSC exam.

