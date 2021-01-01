UPSC: Tina Dabi secured AIR 1 in her first attempt at UPSC. Read her successful journey here – UPSC: Madhubani painting lover Tina Dabi topped UPSC exam

UPSC: Tina Dabi needs no introduction. She is very active on social media and remains in the headlines every day. Today we will introduce you to their journey. Tina Dabi hails from Delhi but was born in Bhopal. She was very quick to read since childhood and apart from studies, she is also very fond of Madhubani painting. Let us inform that Tina had secured 100% marks in Political Science and History in class 12th examination. After completing her schooling, Tina obtained her bachelor’s degree from Shri Ram College, University of Delhi and here too she topped in Political Science.

Tina wanted to join the Indian Administrative Service since childhood, so she started preparing for the UPSC exam after completing her graduation. Due to his keen interest and good performance in Political Science, he chose it as his optional subject. Tina used to read newspapers regularly and revise any topic she used to study thrice.

In this journey of Tina, her mother Himali also supported her. Himali was an engineer but took retirement from her job to support her daughter in studies. Tina also considers her mother as her role model and gives her full credit for her success. It was the result of family support and Tina Dabi’s hard work and dedication at every step that in her first attempt of UPSC in the year 2015, Tina not only cleared this exam but also topped with the first rank. When Tina achieved this position, she was just 22 years old.

Presently Tina Dabi is holding the post of Joint Secretary (Finance), Government of Rajasthan. Let us tell you that when the country was battling the Kovid-19 epidemic, Tina Dabi’s Bhilwara model was highly appreciated.





