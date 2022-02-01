upsc topper success story: success story: I used to sell tea with my father, today IAS

UPSC Success Story: It is the dream of every youth to pass UPSC exam to enter the civil service. For this, millions of young people study for 10-12 hours every day for years, yet this dream has been fulfilled by only a select few. Even today, millions of youngsters run from village to village to prepare for this exam.

IAS Himanshu Gupta, who passed UPSC exam 2020, has dispelled this confusion of the youth. While living in the village, Himanshu has passed this difficult test not once but thrice with the help of any coaching. With the help of this article, today we are going to learn Himanshu’s success story and exam preparation tips.



Himanshu’s childhood was a struggle



Born in Sitarganj in Udham Singh district of Uttarakhand, Himanshu Gupta spent his childhood in a small village called Sirauli in Bareilly district. Describing his early struggles in an interview, Himanshu said that his childhood was very different from normal children because his family’s financial situation was not good. His childhood was spent in extreme poverty.

Himanshu’s father was initially working as a day laborer, so the family’s livelihood was difficult. Later he started the tea phase and Himanshu also used to help his father in this work after leaving school. The entire family then moved to Sirouli in Bareilly district, where their father opened his own general store. Himanshu says that till today my father runs the same shop.

I had to travel 70 km to get to school



Even after the shift to Bareilly, the lack of schools nearby did not lessen Himanshu’s woes. Says Himanshu, “The nearest English medium school was 35 km away and they had to travel 70 km every day to get there. Himanshu was already well versed in studies, after 12th Himanshu got admission in Hindu College in Delhi.

Now the biggest problem was money. That’s why he taught as well as taught, wrote paid blogs and won many scholarships. After graduation, Himanshu enrolled for a postgraduate degree in environmental science from DU and excelled in college. After this, Himanshu got the opportunity to go abroad and do his PhD, but he decided to stay in the country.

UPSC preparation at home



After completing his education, Himanshu returned home and started preparing for the civil service. He then worked hard and passed the UPSC exam for the first time in 2018, but was selected for the Indian Railway Transport Service (IRTS). After this, Himanshu continued his preparation with the job and re-took the exam in 2019.

Himanshu was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS) in the second attempt. He was then selected for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the third attempt. Himanshu, meanwhile, never took coaching help or went to any major city. He prepared at home and took the test 3 times in a row.

Learn Himanshu’s exam preparation strategy



Most of the candidates go to big cities for coaching to prepare for this exam. At the same time, Himanshu decided to do a self study. Explaining his strategy, Himanshu said in an interview that for this exam, he first read NCERT books and then prepared from standard books.

Also, he used the internet and took notes whenever he needed to. The internet helped him a lot in preparing for the exam. Himanshu said that he never stopped reading the newspaper as it gives him complete information about current affairs. He believes that everyone should read a daily newspaper or magazine during preparation.

Himanshu advises candidates to prepare for exams



Himanshu helps the candidates preparing for this exam to move forward with good strategy. He says those who want to prepare for living in a small village or town should take the help of internet and work hard to fulfill their dream. Himanshu says read daily newspapers, look at NCERT books, go to the internet to look at notes and make your schedule accordingly. According to Himanshu, you can pass the UPSC exam by taking care of these little things.