UPSC: UP cadre IAS officer Ravindra Kumar scales Mt Everest for second time

UPSC: UPSC exam is one of the toughest exam in India. Lakhs of candidates participate in it out of which several hundred candidates are successful. One such candidate was Ravindra Kumar, who is an officer of 2011 batch and has also scaled Mount Everest.

Ravindra Kumar was born and brought up in a farmer family in a village in Begusarai district of Bihar. He did his 10th examination from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Begusarai and after that from Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Ranchi. He completed his 12th education as well as cleared the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exam in 1999, but he decided to take up shipping as a career and joined the merchant navy.

Notification issued for government jobs on 443 posts, apply till this date

After graduation, he worked continuously in the Merchant Navy from 2002 to 2008 but left the job in 2009 and came to New Delhi to prepare for the Civil Services Examination.

After clearing the UPSC exam, he was given the Sikkim state as a cadre, where he worked in the state as SDM of Namchi sub-division of South Sikkim from August 2013 to February 2014. He then came to New Delhi in June 2014 to work with the “Minister of State for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Sanitation”. His cadre was shifted from Sikkim to Uttar Pradesh in May 2016.

Ravindra Kumar is the first IAS of the country, who has scaled Mount Everest. In the year 2013 itself, he had conquered Everest in his first attempt and after that he had also scaled Everest in 2019.

UGC NET admit card can be downloaded from here, here is the complete process