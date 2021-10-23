upsc: upsc cds 2 admit card 2021: how to download upsc cds 2 admit card see exam pattern upsc cds 2 admit card 2021 direct link exam pattern and vacancy details here

Highlights UPSC CDS 2 Admission Card Issued.

The exam will be held on November 14.

Download Admission Card from Upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CDS 2 Admission Card 2021: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the Joint Defense Services-2 Examination Admission Card (UPSC CDS 2 Admission Card 2021). Candidates registered for the UPSC CDS 2021 exam can download the UPSC Admission Card from the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in.



When UPSC CDS 2 Exam (UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2021 Date)

The UPSC CDS 2 written exam will be held offline on 14th November 2021. The Covid 1 prot protocol will be scrutinized. Candidates should note that UPSC CDS2 Admission Card 2021 is a mandatory document to sit for the exam. Candidates are required to bring along photo ID along with the admission card for verification.

Check out the UPSC CDS2 exam sample here

The exam will be conducted through offline OMR sheet. There will be multiple choice questions, 120 questions of English (100 marks), 120 questions of general knowledge (100 marks) and 100 questions of mathematics (100 marks). Candidates will have to take care of negative marking, one third marks (0.33) will be deducted in negative marking.

UPSC CDS 2 Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official website upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘E-Admission for various examinations of Central Public Service Commission’.

Step 3: Now, click on the link ‘Joint Defense Services Examination (II), 2021’.

Step 4: Click on the Admissions link on the new page.

Step 5: Here, choose an option between ‘Registration ID’ and ‘Roll Number’.

Step 6: Enter the credentials to log in.

Step 7: Admission will open on the screen.

Step 8: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Vacancy details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun – 100 posts

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala-22 posts

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad – 32 posts

Officer Training Academy, Chennai (Male) – 169 posts

Officer Training Academy, Chennai (Women) – 16 posts

Direct link to download UPSC CDS2 Admission 2021

Official website link