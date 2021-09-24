upsc: UPSC CSE Main Result 2020: UPSC Civil Service Exam Results Announced, Total 761 Passed, View Full List – upsc Civil Service Exam 2020 Results Announced on upsc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Highlights UPSC Civil Service Main Examination 2020 Results Announced

A total of 761 candidates qualified.

upsc.gov.in list released.

UPSC Results, UPSC CSE Main Results 2020: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Service Main Examination 2020 (UPSC Civil Service Results 2020) on Friday, September 24, 2021. Shubham Kumar has topped the Civil Service Main Examination 2020. Jagruti Awasthi is second and Ankita Jain is third. A total of 761 candidates have qualified for the exam.



The UPSC had conducted the written test of the Civil Service Examination in January 2021 while the personality test was conducted in August-September 2021. The results have been announced on the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in on September 24, 2021. Meanwhile, 151 candidates have been shortlisted.

Topper Shubham Kumar is a B.Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay. Awareness Awasthi is top among female candidates. He holds a degree in B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal. Of the first 25 candidates, 13 are men and 12 are women. Recommended candidates include 25 persons with benchmark disability.

UPSC CSE Main Results 2020: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the Home page, in the ‘What’s New’ section, click on ‘Civil Service (Main) Exam, 2020’.

Step 3: A PDF file with the list of selected candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download CSE main results, print out for further reference.

UPSC CSE Main Result 2020 Marksheet

There is a “facility counter” near the examination hall on the campus of UPSC. Candidates can get any information / explanation regarding their examination / recruitment from 10 am to 05 pm in person or on telephone number 23385271/23381125/23098543. The marks of the candidates will be available on the website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in within 15 days from the announcement of the results.

