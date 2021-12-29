upsc: UPSC ESE 2021: Learn how to fill UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021 DAF Form, see interview update – upsc ese 2021 daf published on upsc.gov.in, steps to fill in here and other information

UPSC ESE 2021 DAF Online: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application (DAF) of UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2021. Candidates who have passed the main examination can fill up the DAF (Detailed Application Form) online by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. Eligible applicants have until January 7 to fill out and submit the DAF form.



According to the notification issued by UPSC, ‘Online detailed application for UPSC Engineering Services 2021 Main Examination can be filled from 27 December 2021 to 07 January 2022 at 06:00 PM.’ Note that once the DAF form is submitted, applicants cannot modify it. Therefore, care must be taken when filling it. You can see below how to fill out the DAF form.

How to fill UPSC ESE 2021 DAF: Learn how to fill detailed application

Step 1: Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link for UPSC Exam DAF available on the home page and click on it

Step 3: Click on “DAF Link” on the new page ‘Engineering Services (Main) Exam, 2021’.

Step 4: Candidates then need to log on to the portal properly and fill up and submit the DAF form.

Step 5: Fill in the required information as requested here.

Step 6: Keep a print out of the downloaded form for future use or reference.

Through this recruitment drive, UPSC will fill a total of 226 vacancies in various engineering disciplines. The examination will be held in the categories of Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electronics. After the deadline for submission of DAF, the Commission will issue interview dates to the candidates in due course. The UPSC ESE Main Examination was held on 21st November at various centers across India. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website of UPSC.

