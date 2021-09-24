UPSC: UPSC has issued the numbers of these candidates, Check here the direct link and more

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the result for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service 2021. UPSC IES, ISS Result 2021 is for the candidates who appeared for the interview round in the 2020 exam but did not get selected. Such candidates can now check their numbers on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates should note that this result is for the examination held in 2020 and only for those candidates who appeared for the interview round but could not make it to the final merit list.

UPSC IES, ISS The result of Mains 2020 exam was released on 30 July 2020. After this result the candidates were called for the interview round, and now the interview numbers of the candidates have also been released. The numbers issued to the candidates are out of 1200 numbers and are valid for one year. Candidates can check their numbers by following the steps given here.

Candidates should note that UPSC IES, ISS Result 2020 2021 numbers of Non Recommended Candidates for Interview Round of Exam is released with prior permission. The name and details given there have been approved by the candidates themselves.

To check the number, candidates first visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link ‘Public Disclosure of marks and other details of non-recommended willing candidates’ on the homepage of the website.

After clicking, a PDF file will open in front of you on the screen. Now you scroll down and come to page 3. Now here you will be able to check the number.

Now you can also download it and take a print out of it.

The direct link to check the number is https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/PublDiscl-IESSS-20-engl-230921.pdf.

