upsc: UPSC main 2021: UPSC CSE main exam on 7th January, DAF link active, total 712 vacancies – upsc civil service main daf online form 2021 link active on upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE DAF 2021 Online Form: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the link for the Detailed Application Form (UPSC 2021 Main DAF) for the Civil Service 2021 Main Examination. Candidates who have passed the prelims examination can fill up the UPSC DAF form. Candidates have to fill up the DAF online by visiting the official website of UPSC upsconline.nic.in till 6:00 pm on December 1, 2021. Candidates please note that those who do not fill up the DAF for the UPSC Main January 2022 exam will not be allowed to sit.

Prelim exam results were announced on 29th October. About 10 lakh candidates had registered for UPSC CSE Prelims 2021. Earlier on November 17, the Commission (UPSC) had issued an important notice regarding the change of center for the main examination. As per the instructions, UPSC is allowing the candidates to change the option of changing the examination center once. They can make changes when filling up the UPSC Civil Services 2021 Main DAF. The direct link of UPSC DAF 2021 is given below. A total of 712 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

When and where is UPSC Civil Service Exam?

The main examination for the candidates who have passed UPSC Civil Service 2021 will be conducted from 7th January 2021. The examination will be held only in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur. , Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

UPSC DAF 2021 Online: Learn how to fill out the DAF form

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC.

Step 2: In the What’s New section on home page, click on the link ‘Civil Service (Main) Exam, 2021’.

Step 3: Click here in front of the DAF – I link on the new page.

Step 4: A new page will open, register using your name (entered in Matric / Secondary Examination Certificate), roll number (in six digit format), date of birth (entered in Matric / Secondary Examination Certificate) and e-mail address.

Step 5. After registration, the password will be sent to the candidate’s email.

Step 6. Re-visit the official website and log in using the password sent to the email.

Step 7. Open the online DAF which will consist of six modules – personal, educational information, parent information, employment information, uploading of documents and final submission. Candidates must fill in all the information carefully as no change will be allowed later.

Step 8. Submit the form. Download and take a print out of the filled DAF for further use.

Before filling out the DAF form, scan these documents

The official notice issued by the UPSC states, “Candidates are required to upload scanned copies of documents such as proof of age, educational qualification, community certificate, PH certificate, etc. required to fill up the detailed application.” It is also mentioned in the instructions given to

