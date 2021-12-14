upsc: UPSC NDA, NA 2021: Revised vacancy notice issued for women, 19 posts in NDA, none in NA! – upsc nda, na recruitment 2021 Post revised notification on upsc.gov.in, check details

Highlights UPSC NDA, NA issued amended vacancy notice.

19 posts for women in NDM.

A total of 400 vacancies will be filled.

UPSC NDA, NA Recruitment 2021: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued revised NDA and NA vacancies (UPSC NDA, NA Recruitment 2021) as per the Supreme Court order to allow women admission in National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). According to the revised vacancies, there are a total of 400 vacancies in NDA, NA. There are 19 vacancies for women candidates in the NDA, while the Naval Academy is not yet open for women candidates.



In September, following a Supreme Court order, the Center had sought time till May 2022 to implement it. However, the Supreme Court has said that women candidates should not be delayed in appearing for the exams. Let us know that this exam was held on 14th November 2021. Its results have not yet been announced. The registration process started on 9th June and lasted till 29th June 2021. The recruitment drive will be for 370 posts in the National Defense Academy and 30 posts in the Naval Academy. Vacancy details can be seen below.

Vacancy Details (UPSC NDA, NA Vacancy Details)

Army – 208 posts (10 posts for women)

Navy – 42 posts (03 for women)

Flying – 92 posts (02 posts for women candidates)

GD Tech – 18 posts (02 posts for women)

GD Non Tech – 10 posts (02 posts for women)

NA – Total Vacancies 110 (Out of which 30 posts are vacant for male candidates only)

We would also like to inform you that a written test will be conducted by UPSC for admission to Commission NDA and N courses. The service selection board will then test the intelligence and personality of the candidates who have passed the written test.

UPSC NDA and NA revised vacancy notice

