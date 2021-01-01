UPSC: UPSC Result 2021: UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Examination (ESE) Result Announced, Here is the direct link – Upsc Result 2021 Announced for ESE Pre-Exam, Upsc Main Exam Date & Admission Information

Highlights UPSC Engineering Services Pre-Examination (ESE) Results Announced.

The preliminary examination was held on 18 July 2021.

When do you know the date and admission card of UPSC main exam?

UPSC ESE Preliminary Results 2021, Main and Admission: The Central Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC Engineering Service Preliminary Results 2021 (UPSC ESE Preliminary Results 2021). Candidates appearing for the Engineering Services Preliminary Examination held on July 18, 2021 can check their results by visiting UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.



Candidates who have passed the UPSC ESE Prelims Examination will now have to appear for the Main Examination (UPSC ESE Main 2021 Examination). The UPSC Engineering Services Main Examination will be held on 21st November 2021 at various examination centers across the country.

UPSC ESE Main 2021 Admission Card

E-tickets for the UPSC ESE Main Examination (upsc main 2021) on November 21 will be issued three weeks before the commencement of the examination. You can download the ticket by visiting the official website of UPSC. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for admission.

UPSC ESE Preliminary marks and cut off

According to the official instructions, after the completion of the entire process of Engineering Service Examination i.e. after the announcement of the final stage of Engineering Service Examination, the candidates can check their preliminary examination marks and cut off on the official site of UPSC.

UPSC ESE Preliminary Results 2021: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Engineering Services (Elementary) Exam, 2021’ in the ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: Now click on the PDF link in front of ‘Written Results’.

Step 4: On the new page, a list of roll numbers of the candidates who have passed the pre-examination will open.

Step 5: Type crtl + f and find your roll number.

Step 7: Candidates, download the results PDF and take a printout for further reference.

Vacancy Details (UPSC ESE Vacancy 2021)

The recruitment drive will be conducted for Survey of India Group ‘A’ Service, Indian Defense Service, Indian Naval Arms Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Engineering Service (Roads), Central Energy Engineering Service, a total of 215 vacancies. Indian Radio Regulatory Service and other services. Fill in the blanks. You can visit the official website of UPSC for more information.

UPSC ESE Preliminary Results 2021 Direct Link

Official website