UPSC: UPSC Result 2021: UPSC Geo Scientist main result released on upsc.gov.in, check it out next

UPSC Geologist Chief 2021 Results: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the UPSC Joint Geological (Main) Examination 2021 (UPSC GEO Scientist Chief 2021 Results). Candidates appearing in the UPSC Recruitment Examination 2021 held on 17th and 18th July 2021 can now check the merit list on the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.



A total of 165 candidates have qualified for the UPSC Joint Geological (Main) Examination 2021. Of these, 42 are for junior hydrologists (CGWB Scientist B Hydrology), 18 for Geophysicists (CGWB Scientist B Geophysicist) and 105 for Chemical (CGWB Scientist B Chemical).

What will be the next procedure?

Candidates who have qualified in UPSC Geological Head 2021 will now be called for interview and personality test. As per the instructions issued by the UPSC, the candidates will have to fill up a Detailed Form (DAF) which will be available on the Commission (UPSC) upsconline.nic.in website. Required must be submitted online with a scanned copy of the certificate. DAF can be filled from 24 August 2021 to 07 September 2021 till 6.00 pm.

Vacancy Details (UPSC CGS Vacancy 2021 Details)

The UPSC Recruitment 2020-21 campaign is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies, out of which 15 posts are Chemist, 16 posts of Junior Hydrologist, 6 posts of Geophysicist and 3 posts of Chemical in Geological Survey of India.

UPSC Geo Scientist Chief 2021 Result: Learn how to check

Step 1: Visit the above mentioned UPSC official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘UPSC CGS Mains 2021 Result’.

Step 3: UPSC results will open in PDF format.

Step 4: Check your roll number in this list.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Direct link to UPSC result

Official website

