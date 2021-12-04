UPSC: UPSC Result 2021: UPSC Geologist Recruitment Final Result Announced, How To Check – upsc geologist on upsc.gov.in Announced Final Result 2021 Announced, Steps To Check Here

UPSC Final Results 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of Joint Geo-Scientist Recruitment Examination 2021 (UPSC Geo-Scientist Result 2021). Candidates appearing for UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2021 can view their result (UPSC Final Result) on UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.



The UPSC Geo-Scientist results are released on the basis of personality test followed by Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. Tier 1 exams were held on February 21, while Tier 2 exams were held on July 17 and 18, 2021. The personality test for UPSC Geologist recruitment was conducted in November 2021. Details of how to check results and spaces can be seen below.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Final Results 2021: Here’s how to check the results

Step 1: Visit the above mentioned Commission (UPSC) official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link ‘UPSC Geo Scientist Final Result 2021’ in the new What’s section.

Step 3: A PDF list will open on the screen.

Step 4: Section wise roll numbers and names of selected candidates are given in PDF.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Vacancy Details (UPSC Geologist Vacancy 2021 Details)

Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’ – 43 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrology) Group ‘A’ – 16 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’ – 06 posts

Total number of vacancies – 65 posts

Direct link to UPSC Geo-Scientist final result

