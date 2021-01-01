upsc: UPSC Result 2021: UPSC IES / ISS Exam Result Announced, DAF Deadline and Further Procedure – upsc ies iss Result 2021 announced on upsc.gov.in, here pdf link and next level information

UPSC IES / ISS Results 2021: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of Indian Financial Services (IES) / Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2021. Candidates appearing for the exams held on 16, 17 and 18 July 2021 can check their results (UPSC IES / ISS Results 2021) by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in. Names and roll numbers of candidates are given in the list announced for interview or personality test.



Total number of selected candidates

UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment Exam Result A total of 56 candidates are eligible in 2021. Of these, 32 candidates have passed the Indian Financial Services Examination (UPSC IES Examination 2021) and 24 candidates have passed the Indian Statistical Service Examination (UPSC ISS Examination 2021). Below is a way to check UPSC results and direct link.

UPSC IES ISS Result 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, find the ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Written Results (with Name): Indian Financial Services – Indian Statistical Services Examination, 2021’ or ‘Written Results: Indian Financial Services – Indian Statistical Services Examination, 2021’.

Step 4: On the new page you will find a PDF link of UPSC result, click on that link.

Step 5: A PDF will open on the screen with the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

Step 6: Check it out and take a printout for further reference.

Interview letter (UPSC interview call letter)

Shortlisted candidates will now be called for an interview or personality test. Details of the interview schedule will be given on the call letter. The Commission (UPSC) will soon issue the admission card on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website.

Do this until September 28th

Eligible candidates will have to fill up a detailed application (UPSC DAF), which will be available on upsconline.nic.in from 15th September to 28th September at 6:00 pm. Important instructions regarding filling up the DAF and submitting it online to the Commission will be made available on the website.

Vacancy Details (UPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Indian Economic Service (IES) – 15 posts

Indian Statistical Service (ISS) – 11 posts

Direct link to UPSC IES / ISS Exam 2021 Result

Official website