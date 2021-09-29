upsc: UPSC Results 2020: UPSC Civil Service Exam Marks and Cut Off Announced, Top 20 Marks – upsc Civil Service Results 2020 Topper Marks and Cut Off announced on upsc.gov.in

The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also announced the cut-off marks or minimum eligibility marks and marks of the candidates after the final results of the UPSC Civil Service Examination 2020. All the candidates appearing for the examination can check their marks from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Cut off points

As per the notification of cut-off marks issued by UPSC, the cut-off marks of CS prelims for general category are 92.51, 736 for mains and final 944. The cut-off for SC-Prelims is 89.12, the main 698 and the final 907. Cut-off marks are based on GS Paper-I only. Eligibility marks in GS Paper-2 were 33%. To view the full list, click on the Cut Off Mark link below.

UPSC Topper Score List (UPSC)Civil Service Results 2020 Topper Score List)

UPSC Civil Service Results 2020 were declared on 24th September 2021. In which Shubham Kumar topped the exam, followed by Jagruti Awasthi and Ankita Jain. A total of 761 candidates are eligible for appointment. The final marks of the top 10 rank holder candidates are as follows-

Shubham Kumar – 1054 Awakening – 1052 Ankita Jain – 1051 Yash Jaluka – 1046 Mamta Yadav – 1042 Meera K – 1041 Praveen Kumar – 1041 Character of Kartikeya Nanjibhai – 1040 Apala Mishra – 1031 Satyam Gandhi – 1028 Devyani – 1024 Mithun Premraj – 1024 Gaurav Budania – 1023 Karishma Nair – 1021 Rhea Dabi – 1021 Prithvi Jain – 1021 Sarthak Agarwal – 1017 Radhika Gupta – 1017 Eternal Tripurari – 1017 P Sireja – 1015

A total of 151 candidates have been placed in the provisional list. The male-female ratio is the same in the top 20 list this year. In UPSC Civil Services, 10 male candidates and 10 female candidates have secured a place in the top 20 list. Candidates can visit the official website of UPSC for more relevant details.

