UPSC: Utsav Gautam of Agra cleared Civil Services Exam in his fourth attempt. Read his preparation strategy here

UPSC: Utsav Gautam hails from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He was very quick to read since childhood. He had secured 91.8% marks in class 10th. Whereas, he had 87.6% marks in class 12th. After completing his schooling, he did his bachelor’s degree from IIT Patna. As soon as he completed his graduation, he got a job in a good company. However, after working for almost a year, the idea of ​​appearing for the Civil Services Examination came to Utsav’s mind. After this decision, he quit his job and started preparing for the Civil Services Examination.

Utsav gave three attempts for the Civil Services Examination but failed in all three attempts. Instead of getting disheartened by this failure, Utsav continued his studies with a positive attitude. He recognized the mistakes made during the examination and tried to rectify them. Utsav’s determination and perseverance had such an effect that in the year 2017 in the fourth attempt of Civil Services Examination, he secured 33rd rank and made his place in the list of toppers. This success of the festival brought laurels not only to him but also to his family members.

Regarding the preparation of Civil Services Examination, Utsav says that after reading the complete syllabus, one should try to revise as much as possible. He believes that the books for this difficult exam should be chosen very carefully. Apart from standard books, you must read NCERT books.

As per Utsav, more attention should be given to optional subject for Mains exam. However, do not take any paper lightly and give equal attention to all. Let us tell you that the subject of the festival was Maths and he did not change it in all four attempts. Apart from this, it is very important to have patience along with hard work and positive thinking to get success in the examination.

