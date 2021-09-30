UPSC: Yash Jaluka of Jharkhand secured 4th Rank in his first attempt. Read his preparation strategy here

UPSC: According to the Civil Services Result released by the Union Public Service Commission, Yash Jaluka of Jharkhand has secured the fourth rank in this difficult examination. He has achieved this success in his very first attempt. Today we will tell you about his journey so far.

Yash Jaluka is originally from Jharia, Jharkhand. Born in the year 1995, Yash has illuminated the name of not only his family members but also the whole of Jharkhand at the age of 26. Talking about his studies, Yash has completed his studies up to class VIII from Jharia itself. After this he came to Odisha and from here he got education till class 10th. Then Yash studied class 11th and class 12th from Delhi Public School, Bokaro in Jharkhand. After completing his schooling, Yash moved to Delhi and got a bachelor’s degree in economics from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University here. Then Yash has also done post graduation from Delhi School of Economics.

Yash started preparing for the civil services exam only after the completion of his master’s degree in the year 2019. He chose Economics as an optional subject for the Civil Services Examination. Instead of joining any coaching for this exam, he decided to do self study. Eventually, due to hard work and right strategy, Yash not only cleared the exam in the very first attempt but also got his name in the list of toppers.

Talking about his strategy for the Civil Services Examination, Yash used to study regularly for at least 8 hours every day. In which, he used to give about 3 to 4 hours to the newspaper. After reading the newspaper thoroughly, Yash used to prepare notes from it immediately. Apart from newspapers, he also used to make notes of all subjects. Yash recommends to read only one book for each subject. Along with this, you can also read magazines for current affairs.

