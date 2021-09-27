UPSESSB TGT, PGT result answer key released, here is the direct link and how to check

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board, UPSESSB Result has been declared by the exam conducting body. The result has been released for TGT, PGT exams. Candidates can now check the result on the official website upsessb.org.

UPSESSB Result 2021 has been declared for the written examination held on 7th and 8th August, 2021. Along with the result, the exam conducting body has also released the answer key, on the basis of which the result has been prepared. Candidates must note that no objection to the answer key will be accepted. The written exam was conducted for 2 subjects – Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Mathematics, English, Psychology, Sanskrit, Arts, Reasoning, Military Science, Home Science and Musical Instruments.

Candidates must note that there will be interview round after UPSESSB Result 2021. This round is the final round of the admission or recruitment process. Those who will clear this round will be able to get the seat and fill the vacancy. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more updates regarding the result and interview round.

UPSESSB Result 2021: How to check TGT, PGT result

To check the result, candidates first visit the official website upsessb.org.

On the homepage you will find the link ‘Written Examination Result (Advt. No. 02/2021 TGT, PGT)’. Click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open. Now you have to submit your login details here.

You will be able to see your UPSESSB Result 2021 as soon as you submit it.

Now you will be able to download your result and take a print out of it.

