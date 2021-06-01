UPSLSA Recruitment 2021 for Chairman, Permanent Lok Adalats in 22 districts

UPSLSA Recruitment 2021 for Chairman, (*22*) Lok Adalats in 22 districts





Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of software: 2 July 2021

UPSLSA Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification: The candidates holding District Choose or Extra District Choose or have held Judicial Officer greater in rank than that of District Choose in any State of India shall be eligible for the put up of Chairman of the everlasting Lok Adalat.

UPSLSA Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

The candidates can be chosen via Interview. The interview date, time and place in addition to the mode of interview. i.e. digital or bodily shall be communicated/knowledgeable individually on the WhatsApp/e mail as offered.

Obtain UPSLSA Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Find out how to apply for UPSLSA Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit functions together with the paperwork to the Uttar Pradesh State Authorized Providers Authority, 3rd Ground, Jawahar Bhawan Annexe Lucknow newest by 2 July 2021 upto 5 PM.

