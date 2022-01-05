UPSSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022: UP Accountant Recruitment 2022: Bumper 8000+ Accountant Vacancies in UP, Apply for 12th Pass, Find Out Salary – Notification of Accountant Recruitment 2022 and Examination Date for Filling 8085 Total, Examination of Vacancies

UP Accountant Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bumper has been recruited for the post of Accountant in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued notification of Raj Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 for Revenue Department on 05 January 2022. More than 8000 vacancies (UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2022) will be filled here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website upsssc.gov.in. Applications will start from 07 January 2022.



As per the notification issued by UPSSSC, a total of 8085 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (UP Lekhpal Bharti 2022). Online applications will run from 07 January to 28 January 2022. UP Lekhpal PET 2022 Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP Lekhpal PET 2022) will be held on 24th August 2022.

UP Accountant Vacancy 2022 Details: See details of vacancies here

Total number of vacancies – 8085 posts

General – 3271 posts

SC – 1690 posts

ST – 152 posts

Other Backward Classes – 2174 posts

For the economically weaker sections – 798 posts

Who can apply? (Accountant Eligibility)

To get a job as an accountant in UP, one has to pass the Intermediate (Class 12V) examination or its equivalent examination from the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, the age limit of eligible candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Sample of UPSSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022 Exam

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of preliminary examination, main examination and interview. In this written test, candidates will be asked 100 objective questions of total 100 marks in General Hindi, Mathematics, General Knowledge and Rural Society and Development. Candidates will be given 2 hours to solve these questions and one-fourth marks will be deducted as negative marking for each wrong answer.

Find Out How Much Salary You Get (UP Lekhpal Salary)

Candidates who pass PET and Main Exam will be selected in the merit list for UPSSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022. Candidates will be trained for a fixed period and their pay scale will be Rs.5200-20200, Grade Pay- Rs.2000 as per 7th Pay Commission.

UPSSSC Accountant Recruitment 2022 Notification

