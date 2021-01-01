upsssc: Download the link at upsssc pet admission card 2021, check the exam sample

Highlights UPSAC PET 2021 Admission Card Issued.

More than 20 lakh candidates can be included.

The qualifying exam will be held on August 24.

UPSSSC PET Admission Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued admission papers for UPSSSC Primary Eligibility Test 2021 (UPSSSC PET 2021). Candidates who had applied for the UP Prelims Eligibility Test can now download their Admission Card from the Commission’s official website (UPSSSC) at upsssc.gov.in. To download the e-ticket, you need to enter the registration number and other required details.



The UPSSSC PET 2021 exam will be conducted by the UP Subordinate Service Commission on August 24 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm in two shifts in offline mode. Previously, UP PET 2021 was August 20, 2021. However, the authority conducting the examination has now postponed the written examination due to some administrative reasons.

More than 20 lakh candidates will appear for the exam

Eligible candidates will be appointed to the vacant posts of Group C through this UP Govt jobs examination in Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, more than 20 lakh candidates have registered for the exam (UPSSSC PET 2021). The commission has set up examination centers in about 75 districts. The examination will be conducted with proper COVID 19 protocol and guidelines. Whose details can be checked on the admission card (UPSSSC PET 2021 Admit Card).

Also read:NTA Allahabad High Court has taken out a total of 411 recruitments, get the same salary under 7th CPC, apply from here

Sample of UPSSSC PET Exam

UPSSSC PET 2021 will be conducted by pen and paper method. Candidates will get a total of 2 hours which will include a total of 100 (100 marks) Multiple Selection Questions (MCQ) from General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Hindi, Mathematics, Logic and other subjects. 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking for each wrong answer.

Also read: Paramedical Jobs 2021: Government Recruitment for Hundreds of Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.42 Lakh

UPSSSC PET Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Download Admission’ link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, verification code, gender and click on download.

Step 4: Your UPSSSC PET Admission Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you.

Direct link to download UPSAC Admission

Official website

