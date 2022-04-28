UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2022 Government Job Exam Dates for various posts are announced on upsssc.gov.in – UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2022: Good News! The calendar of the annual examination announced for this recruitment, PET examination will be held on this day

There is good news for millions of candidates preparing for government jobs in UP. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the schedule of Exam Calendar 2022 (UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2022) for the upcoming recruitment examinations. Candidates appearing for the UP Government Recruitment Examination can check and download the Annual Examination Calendar by visiting the Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.According to the examination calendar announced by the Commission (UPSSSC Annual Examination Calendar 2022), a total of 11 recruitment examinations will be conducted this year. The commission has set three dates for this. Which will be used for any future recruitment or other examination changes.

Uttar Pradesh Primary Eligibility Test 2022 (UPPET) will be held on 18th September 2022. According to the instructions issued by the education institute, the main examination for health workers (women) will be held on May 8, 2022, while the competitive examination for state agricultural produce market council (joint liaison) will be held on May 22. The full schedule can be seen below.

Full Date Sheet of UPSSSC Recruitment Examination 2022

08 May 2022 – Health Staff Main Exam 2021 (Female)

May 22, 2022 – State Agricultural Produce Market Council (Collective Cadre) Competitive Examination 2018

June 19, 2022 – Revenue Accountant Main Exam 2022

June 29, 2022 – Consolidated Senior / Lower Class Assistant, Supply Inspector Main Examination 2022

July 3, 2022 – Assistant Boring Technician Competition Exam 2019

July 17, 2022 – Instructor Main Exam 2022

7 August 2022 – Integrated Technical Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2016

August 21, 2022 – Forest Ranger and Wildlife Ranger (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2019

September 18 – Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2022: Check the date sheet here

Meanwhile, the date of re-examination of Competitive Gram Panchayat Officer and Village Development Officer, and Social Welfare Supervisor (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2018 has not been fixed yet. Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Committee (UPSSSC) for more details.