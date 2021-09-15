UPSSSC Exam Notice 2021: Maine Exam Notice released at upsssc.gov.in. Check here for latest updates

UPSSSC Exam Notice 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has Combined Lower Subordinate Services Competitive Exam 2019 The date for the Mains exam has been declared. The candidates who have qualified for the Mains exam under the advertisement number – 01/2019 can now visit the official website of the commission at upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Exam Date 2021 can check.

As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted by the commission on October 21 from 10 am to 11:30 am and then from 2:30 am to 4 pm in two shifts. In the first paper of this exam, candidates will be asked questions from General Reasoning and General Studies. Whereas, the second paper will have questions from General Science / Arithmetic and Hindi. All the candidates appearing in this exam will have to strictly follow the Kovid-19 rules.

Earlier, the commission had conducted the preliminary exam for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2019 on 26 June 2020. A total of 15335 candidates were declared successful in this examination. Now these candidates have to appear for the Mains exam conducted by the commission. The admit card of all the candidates to appear in this exam will be uploaded soon on the official website.

How to download UPPSC Lower Subordinate Mains Exam Notice 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: After that click on the examination notice appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now the PDF of the notice will open in front of you.

Step 4: You can also download the PDF by checking the exam date.

Let us inform that a total of 672 vacancies will be recruited under the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Exam 2019 to be conducted by the Commission. For the latest updates, candidates can check the official website of the commission at upsssc.gov.in.

