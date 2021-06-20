Upsssc final result 2021 declared for agriculture service technical assistant posts

UPSSSC Final Result 2021: UPSSSC has released the final result of Agriculture Service Technical Assistant Recruitment Exam 2018. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result by visiting upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Final Result 2021: The final result of Agriculture Service Technical Assistant Recruitment Exam 2018 conducted by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has been released. In such a situation, the candidates who had appeared in this examination can check the result by visiting the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. The students appeared in the examination were waiting for the final result for a long time.

A total of 2059 posts are to be recruited under this vacancy (Agriculture Service Technical Assistant Class III Result 2018) released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC Final Result 2021). In this, 1031 seats have been fixed for general category candidates, 555 seats for OBC candidates, 432 for SC category candidates and 41 seats for ST. The notification of the final result has been released on the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website. The document verification of this recruitment was held late due to the lockdown caused by Corona virus.

Agriculture Technical Assistant Service Recruitment 20 ( Agriculture Service Technical Assistant Class III Recruitment 2018 ) notification was released on 21st July 2018. ASTA exam was conducted on 19 February 2019. The result of the exam was released on 18 September 2020. After this the selected candidates were called on 28 September 2020 for document verification. After document verification, the supplementary result was released on 4th February 2021. Now the final result has been uploaded.

