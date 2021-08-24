UPSSSC has released the answer key, here is the direct link to check, know here how to download

UPSSSC website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)upsssc.gov.in But PET answer key 2021 has been released. If you appeared in the UPSSSC PET Exam on 24th August 2021, you can download the PET Answer Key from the PDF link through online mode. We have given the link of UPSSSC PET Answer Key below. You can download the UP PET Answer Key for Shift 1 and Shift 2 through that link.

If you have any objection regarding any answer then you can raise objection on the official website by login to your account using your roll number and date of birth. The last date to raise objections against UPSSSC PET answer key is 07 September 2021.

UPSSSC PET Result will be announced on the official website after analyzing all the objections. Those who clear the PET Exam 2021 will be eligible to apply for different posts under UPSSSC. UP PET score will be valid for one year. UPSSSC had invited applications for PET 2021 from 25 May 2021 to 21 June 2021. Lakhs of candidates appeared in the exam in two shifts. As per the candidates who appeared in the exam, the PET was of moderate level.

How to Download UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2021

To download the answer key of UPSSSC, first of all visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will be asked to view the master question paper of the written examination held on 24-08-2021 under ‘Advertisement No.-01-Exam/2021, Preliminary Qualifying Examination-2021’ and to register an objection to the answer key issued against the master question paper. Click here for the link. Click on it. On clicking, UPSSSC Answer Key will appear in front of you. Now you can download it.

The direct link to download the answer key is https://upsssc.gov.in/Open_PDF_DB.aspx?I4PnQ0tBaglwGQUwpllJAzU6cwiYDl1i.

