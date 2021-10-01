UPSSSC: Interview for 405 posts of Uttar Pradesh Excise Constable from October 5

The interview for the recruitment of Excise constable under Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will be conducted from October 5. 405 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can see the notification issued for this on the Commission’s website https://upsssc.gov.in. The physical criteria test result has been released for the recruitment to these posts. Let us inform that advertisements were issued for the recruitment of these posts in 2016. After which a total of 4902 candidates were selected on the basis of the screening test.

Out of 4902 candidates in the physical examination, 2266 candidates have passed. Means so many candidates have been selected for the interview round. Talking about category wise, 615 candidates of general category, 215 candidates of SC category, 13 candidates of ST category and 1423 candidates of OBC category have been selected. The schedule of interview will be released separately on the website of the Commission.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Excise Constable, Driver and Toddy Supervisor Service Manual, 60 numbers of physical examination and 20 numbers of interview are prescribed as per the given arrangement for direct recruitment for the posts of Group C. The direct link to check the notification is https://upsssc.gov.in/Open_PDF_DB.aspx?I4PnQ0tBagn15mvDcYrTGea3DMRI+ocT.