UPSSSC PET 2021 Answer Key: UPSSSC has released the answer key, here is the direct link and method to check

UPSSSC PET 2021 Answer Key: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate State Service Commission has released the revised answer key of Preliminary Eligibility Test or UPSSSC PET 2021. This Revised Answer Key scraps the previous answer key which was released on 31st August, 2021 and informs about some changes in all. More information about the candidates who appeared in the exam upsssc.gov.in But you can check the answer key.

UPSSSC PET 2021 was conducted on August 24, 2021. The revised answer key has been released incorporating the objections received by the commission. The commission has also said that some students appearing in the second shift of the examination will be given full marks for a set of questions. However, no change has been made in the answer key of the first shift of the exam.

The official notice on the revised answer key states that 3 questions were found wrong in the question paper of the second shift and option 1 of the first question has also been amended. Therefore, the commission has said that the students who attempted to solve those questions in the second shift of the exam will get full marks for the questions found wrong. There will be no negative marking for the same. Direct link of Revised Answer Key is given here.

Candidates must note that the officials have not announced any date for the UPSSSC PET 2021 Result declaration. An update on the same is expected soon. The commission will also incorporate this change while calculating the final result.

UPSSSC PET 2021 Answer Key How to Check

To check the revised answer key, candidates first visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.

In the ‘Notice Board’ tab on the homepage of the website, “Information regarding the revised answer key of the written examination held on 24-08-2021 under Advertisement No.-01-Exam/2021, Preliminary Qualification Examination-2021.” Click on the link to be found.

On clicking, a new page will open. This is your revised answer key.

Here is the direct link to check the revised answer keyupsssc.gov.in/Open_PDF_DB.aspx?I4PnQ0tBagl6PKurnKZAJKI4Z42mZPU0 Is.

