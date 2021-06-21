Upsssc Pet 2021 Commission Extended Last Date – UPSSSC PET 2021: Last date for submission of fees in UP PET exam extended, can be submitted till this date

UPSSSC PET 2021: The news of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has come out giving relief to lakhs of candidates. The Commission has extended the date of payment of application fee for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), 2021 till 25 June 2021. In the notification issued, it has been said that the candidates will have to register themselves today i.e. on June 21 itself. After this the registration window will be closed from midnight tonight.

Lakhs of candidates appear in this examination, but due to some reasons, a large number of candidates could not submit their applications on time, in view of their problem, the commission has extended the last date for submission of fees.

candidates were demanding

Today, 21 June 2021 was the last date to apply for the first Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), 2021 to be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. But due to technical problems on the website of the commission, the application page is not opening. In such a situation, the candidates who applied for the UP PET Exam 2021 have demanded to extend its last date. From Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister’s Office, various ministers and heads of government are being demanded by these candidates on social media to extend the UP PET 2021 application date.