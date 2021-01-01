UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021: Download Preliminary Exam Test Hall Ticket at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021 Out: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has uploaded the admit card of Preliminary Examination Examination (PET). Candidates who are waiting for UPSSSC PET Admit Card can download PET Admit Card from official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission upsssc.gov.in and UPSSSC PET Exam on 24th August 2021 (Tuesday) along with UP PET Admit Card can be involved in. The UP PET exam will be conducted in 75 districts of UP in two shifts for a total of 20,73,540 candidates.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) – upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Click here to Download your PET-2021 Admit Card Under the Advt.-01-Exam/2021’ given on the website.

Step 3: Enter your ‘Registration Number’, Date of Birth, Select Gender and Enter Verification Code

Step 4: Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 5: Download UP PET Admit Card 2021

There will be negative marking for each wrong answer. Candidates will be given 2 hours for this exam. Those candidates who will qualify in UPSSSC PET will be eligible to apply for Group C posts in various departments. UPSSSC PET score will be valid for 1 year. UPSSSC had invited online applications for the PET exam from 25 May to 21 June 2021 on its website.