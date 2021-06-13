UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: Golden Chance to Work Under Various Ministeries





UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: In a golden alternative for many who are in search of jobs in varied ministries below the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Companies Choice Fee, recruitment is being held for UP Preliminary Examination Check (PET) 2021 for Group “B” and “C” posts. candidates can go to the official web site at upsssc.gov.in and apply newest by June 21, 2021. Candidates should undergo UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021 official notification earlier than making use of. Additionally Learn – UPPSC Examination Date 2021: Revised Schedule For 14 Exams ANNOUNCED | Examine Full Timetable Right here

Candidates should notice that One Time Registration shouldn’t be crucial whereas making use of for an internet software. The discover relating to the identical was launched by the fee a number of days in the past after candidates confronted some technical points.

DIRECT LINK to apply for UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021: Necessary dates

Launch of Official Notification–Could 25, 2021

On-line submission of the Utility Type—Could 25, 2021

Final Date for On-line Utility–June 21, 2021

Correction window closed—June 28, 2021

Admit card–To be introduced

Date of Examination—To be introduced

Declaration of the End result– To be introduced

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021– How to apply on-line

Step 1: Go to the official web site of UPSSSC at http://upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Register your self.

Step 3: Click on on “Apply” for the Preliminary Eligibility Check 2021.

Step 4: Full the registration course of and settle for the declaration.

Step 5: Add all of the required paperwork.

Step 6: Pay the payment.

Step 7: Obtain and take a print-out of the applying type for future reference.

UPSSSC PET Recruitment 2021–Eligibility standards:

Candidates who maintain a qualification of highschool/intermediate or equal board can apply.

Candidates must be of 18 to 40 years age group.