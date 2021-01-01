UPSSSC PET Result 2021: Final Result to be announced soon at upsssc.up.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

UPSSSC PET Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Primary Eligibility Test by (PET) The 2021 result is expected to be released soon. All the candidates who appeared in this exam will be released on the official website after the release of the result. upsssc.up.nic.in But you can check your result.

UPSSSC PET 2021 Successfully passing candidates will be able to apply for recruitment to Group C posts in the state. For this, the written examination was conducted by the commission on August 24 in two shifts at various centers in the state. Recently the answer key of the exam was also released. Hopefully UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Will also be released in this month. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the result yet. Keep checking the official website for more details.

As per the official notification, the system of normalization will be implemented in UPSSSC PET. It was said in the notification that if this exam is conducted in two shifts, then the system of normalization will be applicable in it. Actually, when an exam is conducted in two shifts it often happens that tougher questions are asked in one shift than in the other. In such a situation, the process of normalization is applied to avoid inequality.

HSSC Recruitment 2021: Recruitment is going on for many posts including Naib Tehsildar, Kanungo and Inspector, salary will be up to 1 lakh

Let us inform that online applications were sought from the candidates for UPSSSC PET 2021 from 25 May to 21 June. More than 23 lakh candidates had registered to appear in this exam. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website of UPSSSC here and upsssc.up.nic.in for the latest updates related to this exam.

UP B.Ed Counseling 2021: B.Ed counseling will start from September 17, here is the complete schedule