upsssc PET Result 2021: UPSSSC PET Result 2021: UP PET Result announced on upsssc.gov.in, this is the scorecard link

upsssc PET Result 2021: UP PET Result announced on upsssc.gov.in

Highlights UPSSSC PET 2021 results announced.

More than 17 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

The scorecard is also published along with the results.

UPSSSC PET Result 2021 and Score Card:UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Announced. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate State Service Commission (UPSSSC) has announced UP Primary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET Result 2021) on 28th October 2021. The PET exam was conducted on 24th August 2021 in two shifts. Candidates appearing for this examination can view their results on the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in.



The wait for more than 17 lakh candidates is over

Registration for the UP Primary Eligibility Test (PET Exam 2021) started on 25 May 2021 and the last date to apply was 21 June 2021. About 20 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, out of which more than 17 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. They can download UPSSSC PET score cards from all the websites. You can see below how to check the results.

UPSSSC PET Result 2021: Learn how to download PET Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, ’28 / 10/2021. Click here to view the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) / 2021 Result / Score Card link.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your registration number, date of birth, link and verification code here.

Step 4: Your UPSSSC PET Result 2021 Score Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and print it out for further reference.

What are the benefits of qualifying for UPSSSC PET?

Let us know that the result is based on the previously announced answer key. The answer key was issued twice due to a difference between the first temporary answer key. Now that the results have been declared, the eligible candidates will now be eligible for recruitment. Candidates can apply for the main examination of each recruitment announced for one year on the basis of this PET score.

UPSSSC PET Extract 2021 Score Card Link

Official website