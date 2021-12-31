Upsssc recruitment 2021 to fill a total of 9212 health worker posts in UP, salary for 12th passers is Rs 69000.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: In the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC), more than 9000 vacancies will be filled for the posts of health workers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in. Online application deadline is approaching.



Candidates preparing for government jobs in UP (UP Sarkari Naukri) should apply for this recruitment soon. Because the last date to apply online for UPSSS job is 05th January. Online application started from 15th December. However, the last date to amend the application is January 12, 2022. You can see the recruitment instructions below.

UPSSSC Vacancies 2021: See vacancy details here

General – 4865 posts

EWS – 921 posts

OBC – 1660 posts

SC – 1346 posts

ST – 420 posts

Total number of vacancies – 9212 posts

12th pass can apply

This recruitment is for female candidates only. Candidates who have passed 12th (Intermediate) examination from any recognized board or institution can apply. Must also have passed the Primary Eligibility Test (PET).

UPSSSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Eligible candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years on 01 July 2021. However, women candidates for reserved work will be given concessions in higher age as per government norms. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

This is the salary (UPSSSC Health Worker Salary)

According to Pay Matrix Level-3, candidates who get a job as a Health Worker (Women) at the Director General Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow will be paid a salary ranging from Rs.21700 to Rs.69100.

UPSSSC Health Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification

