uptet 2021 Eligibility Criteria: UPTET 2021: Here is how to prepare for UPTET exam by department – Uptet 2021 Child Development and Pedagogy Course

Highlights The exam will be held on November 28 in two shifts.

How to prepare section wise for UPTET 2021

Learn child development and pedagogy courses

UPTET 2021 Course: UPTET examination is conducted every year for the recruitment of teachers in primary schools and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh. The examination will be conducted by the Board of Basic Education on November 28, 2021 in two shifts. In such a situation, the candidates who have applied for the UPTET exam and will be appearing for the exam, should have completed their preparation.



How to do UPTET 2021 Department wise preparation

According to UPTET’s examination system, there will be two papers in the examination. Paper-I is for all the candidates who are applying for Class I to V and Paper-II is for Class VI to VIII. These papers are specifically designed to assess a candidate’s skills and knowledge as a teacher. Through this examination the board checks the performance of the candidate and the method of teaching. Therefore, it is very important to focus on each subject while preparing for the UPTET exam. The UPTET curriculum has many parts and candidates need to pay equal attention to each department. Don’t ignore any section as all sections are equally important.

Child Development and Pedagogy

This section is new to most candidates. While preparing this section, choose the right book and develop the basic concepts related to your topic. The questions asked in this section of the exam are not very complicated, you need to have basic knowledge to solve the questions. If you pay a little attention here, you can get good marks. Most of the questions are related to the National Curriculum System 2005 and the teaching-learning process. Also questions are asked from different students (backward / mentally retarded / special handicapped), how children learn and think, to understand personal differences based on individual differences, language, gender, community, caste and religion etc. Huh.

Language Department

In this exam you can choose any language from English, Hindi and Sanskrit. The language section is very easy to solve. Examiners will test basic language skills through this section. In order to get good marks in this section, you are asked questions related to grammar of your respective language, vocabulary, principles of language pedagogy, important aspects of grammar, role of listening and speaking etc. You can see previous year’s papers for more details.

Mathematics / Science / Social Sciences

Many candidates find this section more difficult than other subjects. If you also have problems in this segment, you can give more time to prepare here. Most of the questions in this section are based on basic principles. To get good marks in this section, candidates should try to learn as many students and principles as possible. You need to have basic knowledge up to class X. Most questions are asked from equations, multipliers, square roots, ratios and proportions, interest, percentages, lines and angles, surface area and volume, statistics-graphs.

Environmental studies

Detailed knowledge of the course is required to get marks in this section. There are many topics in this section, so it’s important to take a quick look at all of them. This section covers the importance of renewable energy sources, biodiversity conservation and environmental research, house buildings, festivals, consumer protection, organizational level of plants and animals, balanced diet and its importance, common diseases air, water, forests, moist land and desert. , Types of fuel, energy use in daily life are the major topics.