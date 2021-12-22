UPTET 2021 Exam Date Announced: UPTET 2021 Exam Date Announced: UPTET Exam will be held on 23rd January, here are the details – uptet 2021 Exam Date Announced Check uptet exam details

Highlights The UPTET exam will be held on January 23.

The exam will be conducted in various cities in the state.

The exam will be conducted offline as usual.

UPTET Exam Date 2021 Announced: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Date (UPTET New Exam Date) has been released. The UPTET exam will be held on January 23. The primary level examination will be held in the first shift from 10:00 to 12:30 in the morning while the upper primary level examination will be held in the second shift from 2:30 to 5:00 in the afternoon. The exam was postponed on November 28 due to a paper rupture. After that, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the candidates to conduct an impartial inquiry and conduct a re-examination within a month.



Or

UP TET Exam Sample

The examination is conducted by the Board of Basic Education and is conducted offline every year. Through this examination, primary and upper primary level teachers are selected in various schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

All the questions in the UPTET exam will be objective and each question will have 1 mark. There is no negative marking in this test. The first question paper will be for the candidate who wants to become a teacher for class 1 to 5. The first question paper has five subjects which include Child Development, Language I- Hindi, Language II- English / Urdu / Sanskrit, Mathematics, Environmental Studies. A total of 30 questions will be asked for 30 marks. Paper II will be for candidates who want to become teachers for class 6 to 8. The second question paper has four subjects, in which Child Development, Language I- Hindi, Second Language- English / Urdu / Sanskrit and Mathematics / Science / Social Studies. There will be 60 marks and 30 questions for the fourth subject and 30 marks for the rest of the subjects. A person who wants to become a teacher in both classes 1 to 5 and 6th to 8th has to appear in both the papers. The examination period for both the papers will be 2.30 hours and the number of questions and marks will be 150.

Also Read: UPTET Exam: How To Prepare For UPTET Exam Over The Last few Days, Learn Simple Tips