UPTET 2021 Exam Postponed Amid Rising COVID Cases: Check Details

UPTET 2021 Exam Postponed Amid Rising COVID Instances: Check Details



UPTET 2021: AS per the official notification launched by the UP Board on March 15, the UP TET examination was scheduled to be carried out on July 25, 2021. The registration course of was supposed to start in Could on the official web site on updeled.gov.in. Nonetheless, as a result of surge within the variety of COVID-19 circumstances throughout the state, the board has determined to postpone the examination till additional discover.

UPTET Exam is carried out in two totally different shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II. Candidates who goal to grow to be Major Trainer want to look for UPTET Paper-I (Lessons I-V) and candidates who goal to grow to be Center College Trainer want to look for the UPTET Paper-II (Lessons VI-VIII). Each the papers are carried out on the identical day in pen & paper mode (written).

UPTET 2021: Vital Occasions & Dates

Occasion Date UPTET 2021 Notification 15 March 2021 UPTET On-line Registration Postponed Final Date to use for UPTET Postponed Final Date to Submit UPTET Utility Charges Postponed UPTET Admit Card 2021 launch date Every week earlier than examination UPTET Exam 2021 Postponed

UPTET 2021 Utility Course of

UPTET On-line Utility Course of is carried out on-line at updeled.gov.in. Candidates who need to get the UPTET Eligibility Certificates have to register for a similar and seem for the UPTET examination. UPTET On-line Registration will likely be performed on-line by filling the Utility Kind and paying the examination charge. Take a look on the detailed utility course of and the charge:

Step 1: Go to updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on on “UPTET 2021”

Step 3: Register for the UPTET by coming into the required particulars

Step 4: Now apply through the use of the registration particulars

Step 5: Add scanned photos of {photograph} and signal

Step 6: Pay the applying charge

Step 7: Save the affirmation web page

