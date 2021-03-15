UPTET 2021 Exam Postponed Amid Rising COVID Cases: Check Details

UPTET 2021 Exam Postponed Amid Rising COVID Instances: Check Details
UPTET 2021: AS per the official notification launched by the UP Board on March 15, the UP TET examination was scheduled to be carried out on July 25, 2021. The registration course of was supposed to start in Could on the official web site on updeled.gov.in. Nonetheless, as a result of surge within the variety of COVID-19 circumstances throughout the state, the board has determined to postpone the examination till additional discover.
UPTET Exam is carried out in two totally different shifts for Paper-I & Paper-II. Candidates who goal to grow to be Major Trainer want to look for UPTET Paper-I (Lessons I-V) and candidates who goal to grow to be Center College Trainer want to look for the UPTET Paper-II (Lessons VI-VIII). Each the papers are carried out on the identical day in pen & paper mode (written).
UPTET 2021: Vital Occasions & Dates
|
Occasion
|
Date
|
UPTET 2021 Notification
|
15 March 2021
|
UPTET On-line Registration
|
Postponed
|
Final Date to use for UPTET
|
Postponed
|
Final Date to Submit UPTET Utility Charges
|
Postponed
|
UPTET Admit Card 2021 launch date
|
Every week earlier than examination
|
UPTET Exam 2021
|
Postponed
UPTET 2021 Utility Course of
UPTET On-line Utility Course of is carried out on-line at updeled.gov.in. Candidates who need to get the UPTET Eligibility Certificates have to register for a similar and seem for the UPTET examination. UPTET On-line Registration will likely be performed on-line by filling the Utility Kind and paying the examination charge. Take a look on the detailed utility course of and the charge:
Step 1: Go to updeled.gov.in
Step 2: Click on on “UPTET 2021”
Step 3: Register for the UPTET by coming into the required particulars
Step 4: Now apply through the use of the registration particulars
Step 5: Add scanned photos of {photograph} and signal
Step 6: Pay the applying charge
Step 7: Save the affirmation web page
UPTET Mock Check 2021 (with Solutions) – Little one Growth & Pedagogy
