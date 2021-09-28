UPTET 2021: If you have to give UPTET 2021, read all the necessary details, what is to happen when

UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 Will be held on 28 November. This is the essential qualification to become a teacher in a government school in UP. Without this, one cannot apply to become a teacher in a government school. According to the latest official notification, the registration process for this will start from October 7. The last date to apply for this is 25 October 2021. The result of this exam will be released on December 28. Let us tell you that earlier the UP Tet was to be conducted on July 25 but it was postponed due to the increasing cases of corona.

According to the order issued by Basic Education Special Secretary RV Singh, candidates can submit the fee for this exam till 26 October 2021. At the same time, you can take a print out of your filled application form till 27 October. The Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority will make available a district wise list of candidates to the Inspectors of District Schools for fixation of examination centers by 26 October.

All the examination centers at the district level are to be decided by November 2. The District Level Committee will send the list of centers along with the allocation of candidates to the Secretary, ERA by November 8. The admit cards will be made available to the candidates online from November 17. Center superintendents have been asked to get a copy of the candidates along with their scanned photographs by November 24.

UPTET 2021 for primary school jobs will be conducted on November 28 from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while for upper primary schools will be conducted on November 28 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. After the examination, the sealed packets of OMR will reach the office of ERA by 30 November.

The answer key of this recruitment exam will be uploaded on the official website on 2nd December 2021. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till December 6. All objections will be considered by the experts of the concerned subject. According to the report of the expert committee, the final answer key will be released by December 24.

