UPTET 2021 Notification: UPTET 2021 Registration Started at updeled.gov.in

UPTET 2021: Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj has started the online registration process for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET 2021) on 07 October 2021 at updeled.gov.in. Candidates who want to appear in UPTET 2021 can apply online application on or before 25 October 2021.

The exam for the candidates will be conducted on 28th November 2021 and the admit card for the same will be uploaded on 17th November 2021. Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be two papers. Paper 1 will be for Primary Class (Class 1 to Class 5) and Paper 2 will be for Junior Class (Class 6 to 8).

Important Dates of UPTET Exam 2021

UPTET Application Start Date – 07 October 2021

UPTET 2021 Registration Last Date – 25 October 2021

UPTET Exam Fee Last Date – 26 October 2021

Last date for submission of full form of UPTET – 27 October 2021

UPTET Exam Date – 28 November 2021

UPTET Admit Card – 17 November 2021

UPTET Answer Key – 02 December 2021

UPTET Result Date – 28 December 2021

To apply for UPTET Primary Level, candidates must possess Graduation Degree in any stream from a recognized Institute with DELED (Final Year) Exam OR B.Ed Degree (Passed) in any discipline with Master Degree or Graduation Degree and other prescribed qualifications. To apply for UPTET Junior Level, candidates must possess B.Ed/B.Ed Special Exam Pass/Appearing (Final Year) with Graduation Degree/Master Degree or Bachelor Degree/Master with BTC and other prescribed qualifications. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

To apply for these posts, candidates can apply by visiting the official website updeled.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 25, 2021. Candidates must read the official notification before applying.