UPTET 2021 Result Date: UPTET Result will not be released today, now it will be released after this date – uptet 2021 Result Not Today Learn new uptet Result Date

UPTET 2021 Result Date: UPTET Result will not be released today, now it will be released after this date
Out of 21,65,179 candidates, a total of 18,22,112 sat for the UPTET examination. Out of 12,91,627 registered candidates, 10,73,302 sat for the primary level examination. Out of 8,73,552 candidates registered for upper primary level, 7,48,810 attended.
The answer sheets of this exam were published on 27th January 2022 and the candidates were allowed to file objections till 1st February. Candidates will be able to check their result with the help of simple steps given below.
UPTET results 2021 will be able to check with these steps
Step 1. First of all go to the official website of UPEB updeled.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on the UPTET 2021 results link available on the home page.
Step 3. To log on to UPTET Candidate Portal enter your registration number and OTP and check your result.
Step 4. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
