UPTET 2021 Result Date: UPTET Result will not be released today, now it will be released after this date – uptet 2021 Result Not Today Learn new uptet Result Date

UPTET 2021 exam results are late. UPTET results 2021 will now be released in March. The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) will be announced after March 10 due to the ongoing Assembly elections in the state. Secretary Anamika Singh, in a letter to Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, said that due to the code of conduct applicable during the election period, the meeting of the screening committee chaired by the Chief Secretary on February 15 has been postponed. Of results.

If you look at the schedule, the result of UPTET would have been announced today. It was said that the final answer key will be announced on February 23, but the final answer key has not come yet. Report that UPTET 2021 exam was held on 23rd January 2022. The exam was initially scheduled for November 28, 2021, but was postponed due to alleged paper leaks.



Out of 21,65,179 candidates, a total of 18,22,112 sat for the UPTET examination. Out of 12,91,627 registered candidates, 10,73,302 sat for the primary level examination. Out of 8,73,552 candidates registered for upper primary level, 7,48,810 attended.

The answer sheets of this exam were published on 27th January 2022 and the candidates were allowed to file objections till 1st February. Candidates will be able to check their result with the help of simple steps given below.

UPTET results 2021 will be able to check with these steps



Step 1. First of all go to the official website of UPEB updeled.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the UPTET 2021 results link available on the home page.

Step 3. To log on to UPTET Candidate Portal enter your registration number and OTP and check your result.

Step 4. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.