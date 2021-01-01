uptet 2021: UPTET 2021: Awaiting UPTET notification, exam may take place this month, see exam sample

UPTET 2021, UPTET 2021 Notification Latest News: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education (UPBEB) conducts the Eligibility Test (UPTET) for teacher recruitment in the state every year. Candidates who pass the UP Teacher Eligibility Test are eligible for recruitment of Primary Teachers (Class 1-5) and Upper Primary (Junior) Teachers (Class 6-8) in schools in Uttar Pradesh.



Candidates preparing for UPTET 2021 are waiting for the new notification of UPTET 2021, which may end soon. Due to corona virus (COVID 19) UPTET exam has not been conducted for almost 2 years. More than 17 lakh candidates are expected to sit for the exam after two years.

UPTET 2021 revised schedule coming soon

In fact, it was recently discussed that the Board (UPBEB) had sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct the UPTET exam. According to media reports, the board intends to hold the UPTET exam in October 2021, but no official announcement has been made about the exam yet. It is expected that the revised schedule will be released on the official website soon.

When can UPTET happen? (UPTET 2021 new exam date)

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 will be held in almost two years. According to the report, the Uttar Pradesh government wants to conduct the UPTET 2021 exam before the Assembly elections 2022. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officers to complete the UPTET 2021 recruitment process by December 2021. That is, the UPTET notification (UPTET 2021 notification) may be issued soon and the exam is expected to take place in December.

This was UPTET’s old schedule

Earlier, UPBEB had issued the schedule of UPTET 2021 exam on March 15, 2021 and the notification was to be issued on May 11. The application process was expected to take place from May 18 to June 1, 2021 and the UPTET 2021 exam was scheduled to take place on July 25.

Sample of UPTET exam

For Class I to V (Paper-1): The two and a half hour exam will have a total of 150 questions, each question will be of one mark. The exam will ask 30-30 questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English / Urdu / Sanskrit), Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

The two and a half hour exam will have a total of 150 questions, each question will be of one mark. The exam will ask 30-30 questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English / Urdu / Sanskrit), Mathematics and Environmental Studies. For 6th to 8th (Paper-2): The total time to complete the 150 question paper will be 2.5 hours (150 minutes). Contains 30-30 questions in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and Language II. So 60 questions will be asked from Science and Mathematics or Social Science. Each question will have a symbol.

