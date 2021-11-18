uptet Admission 2021: UPTET Admission 2021: UPTET Admission may be coming soon
Highlights
- Admission is coming soon.
- The exam will be held on November 28.
- Exam will be conducted in 2 shifts.
UPTET Admission Card 2021: First of all you can download Admission Card like this
Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website updeled.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link of UPTET Admission Card given on the website.
Step 3: Then fill out and submit the requested information.
Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download now.
Paper-1 and Paper-2 of UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) will be conducted on 28th November in two shifts. Due to corona virus (COVID-19) UPTET exam is being taken after almost 2 years. As the exam is taking place in two years, more than 17 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.
UPTET exam sample
UPTET Paper-1 Sample: For class 1 to 5, UPTET will be one and half hours, with a total of 150 questions. Each question will have a score. The exam will ask 30-30 questions from 5 subjects namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English / Urdu / Sanskrit), Mathematics and Environmental Studies.
UPTET Paper-2 Sample: For class 6th to 8th, the total duration of 150 questions will be 2.5 hours (150 minutes) for completion. Contains 30-30 questions in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and Language II. So 60 questions will be asked from Science and Mathematics or Social Science. Each question will have a score.
