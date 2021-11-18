uptet Admission 2021: UPTET Admission 2021: UPTET Admission may be coming soon

Highlights Admission is coming soon.

The exam will be held on November 28.

Exam will be conducted in 2 shifts.

UPTET Admission Card 2021 Official Result: Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education may soon issue UPTET Admission Card 2021. According to the official UPTET 2021 notification, tickets were to be issued on November 17. Although the admission card (Government Result UPTET Admission Card 2021) was not issued on 17th November and now it is expected that the admission card for the exam can be issued anytime. Candidates are eagerly awaiting their admission. Candidates who had applied for the exam can go to the official website updeled.gov.in and download their tickets.



UPTET Admission Card 2021: First of all you can download Admission Card like this

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link of UPTET Admission Card given on the website.

Step 3: Then fill out and submit the requested information.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

Paper-1 and Paper-2 of UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) will be conducted on 28th November in two shifts. Due to corona virus (COVID-19) UPTET exam is being taken after almost 2 years. As the exam is taking place in two years, more than 17 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

UPTET exam sample

UPTET Paper-1 Sample: For class 1 to 5, UPTET will be one and half hours, with a total of 150 questions. Each question will have a score. The exam will ask 30-30 questions from 5 subjects namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English / Urdu / Sanskrit), Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

UPTET Paper-2 Sample: For class 6th to 8th, the total duration of 150 questions will be 2.5 hours (150 minutes) for completion. Contains 30-30 questions in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and Language II. So 60 questions will be asked from Science and Mathematics or Social Science. Each question will have a score.