Uptet Admission Card Direct Link: UPTET Admission Card 2021: UPTET Admission Card Issued, Direct Link Here, See Important Information – Uptet Admission Card 2021 Issued On Updeled.gov.in, Direct Link And Guidelines Here

UPTET Admission Card 2021 issued: UP TET Admission Card 2021 released. The Board of Basic School Education, Uttar Pradesh issued UPTET Admission Card late at night on 17th November 2021. Candidates appearing for UPTET 2021 on 28th November can visit UPBEB’s official website at updeled.gov.in and download their tickets (UPTET Admission 2021). To download the ticket, you need to enter the registration number and password. The direct link of UPTET admission letter is given below.



The UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted on 28th November keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol. The Board has set up examination centers in 75 cities of UP to conduct examinations. Due to Kovid-19, Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) is being conducted after two years. Therefore, the number of candidates appearing for the examination is likely to be more than 17 lakh. More than 16 lakh candidates sat for the 2019 UPTET exams.

Learn how to download UPTET Admission Card 2021-

To download the UPTET Admission Card, first visit the official website of UPBEB updeled.gov.in. Click on the ‘UPTET Admit Card Link’ link on the home page, the login page will open. Enter your registration number and password here. The UPTET hall ticket will open on the screen. Check the personal details given on the admission card such as your name, parent’s name, examination center and reporting time etc. Download it and keep the hard copy with you for future reference.

Helpline number

Candidates should contact the Board from the helpline numbers 053222466761, 0532-2466769, 0532-2467504 if they have any difficulty in downloading the admission card or if they find any discrepancy in the details like roll number mentioned on the admission card. Also, [email protected] You can also report your problem via email.

