Uptet Admission Card: UPTET Admission Card Issued: Website Down, Download UPTET Admission Card, Here are Important Notes

Highlights UPTET Admission Card issued.

The exam will be held on November 28 in two shifts.

Millions of students can take UPTET exams.

UPTET Admission Card 2021: The wait for UPTET Admission 2021 is over. Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education (UPBEB) has activated the link to download UPTET Admission Card on 19th November 2021. Candidates who had applied for UPTET 2021 can now download their question papers (UPTET 2021 Admission) from the official website, updeled.gov.in. Although millions of students visit the website at the same time, the site is down again and again, but students are advised to wait a while and try again to download the ticket. Your ticket will be downloaded.



Candidates need to enter registration number, password and captcha code to download UPTET Admission Card. Below are important guidelines on how to download tickets.

UPTET Admission Letter 2021 Direct Link

How to download UPTET Admission Card 2021: Here’s an easy way

Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UPTET Admit Card Link’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using credentials.

Step 4: UPTET Hall Ticket 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download the ticket and take a printout for future reference

UPTET Admission Card 2021: UPTET Admission Card issued, here is the direct link

Remember these things on the day of UPTET exam (UP TET 2021 guidelines)

You must be notified 1 hour before the start of the exam on the day of the exam.

Covid-19 will make face mask and personal hand sanitizer mandatory.

Candidates will be required to comply with the Covid-19 Prevention Rules along with social distance.

Carefully read the necessary instructions issued by the board along with the admission card.

Also read: UPTET Admission 2021: After downloading the UPTET Admission Card, keep these things in mind

Official website