uptet Admission Card: UPTET New Admission Card 2021: UPTET Admission Card will be issued on this day, Exam on 23rd January

Highlights UPTET exam will be held on 23rd January 2022.

UPTET tickets will be issued soon.

UPTET results will be released on February 25.

UPTET New Admission Card 2021: UPTET 2021 will now take place on January 23, 2022. About 21 lakh candidates are now waiting for their new tickets, which will expire soon. UPTET Admission will be uploaded on the official website of UPECB updeled.gov.in 10 days before the exam. Candidates need to enter their application number and password to download UPTET Admission Card.



Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj on Wednesday (December 22, 2021) announced the date of UPTET 2021 exam and other important dates on their official website. As per the notification, UPTET exam will be held on 23rd January 2022 and admission will be issued on 12th January. UPTET results will be announced on February 25, 2022. The UPTET answer key will be released on January 27.

In fact, the UPTET exam was originally scheduled to be held on November 28, but due to paper leaks, it has been rescheduled (UPTET 2021) to January 2022. More than 21 lakh candidates have so far registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). This includes 13.52 lakh candidates for UP TET primary level examination and 8.93 lakh candidates for TET upper primary level examination.

Also read: SSC CGL Notification 2021: Tier-1 application started, notification issued, apply as

Paper-1 and Paper-2 of UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 will be conducted on 23rd January in two shifts. Due to corona virus (COVID 19) UPTET exam is being taken after almost 2 years. Below is the way to download UPTET 2021 Admission Card.

UPTET Admission Card 2021: This is the easy way out

Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: In the home menu, click on the link ‘UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)’.

Step 3: Login page will open, here your application number, username, password etc. Enter.

Step 4: UPTET Admission 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for exam day.

Also read: MPPSC Job 2021 Notification: Pre-examination for hundreds of vacancies in April, applications will start soon

Let us know that after the issuance of UPTET Admission Card 2021, the candidates will have to cross-check all the details given in it such as name of candidate, photo, signature, date of birth and name of parents. If any discrepancies are found, they can contact the concerned authorities.

Notice of UPTET Exam Date

Notice of uptet exam date