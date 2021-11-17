uptet Admission: UPTET Admission 2021: This is the date to download UPTET Admission, can be issued today – uptet Admission 2021 Download Step Here, check what you need to know

Highlights UPTET Admission soon.

The UPTET exam will be held on November 28.

About 17 lakh candidates can appear for the exam.

UPTET Admission Card 2021: The wait for UPTET admission ends today (November 17, 2021). Exam Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj may issue UP TET Admission Card anytime today. Candidates who had applied for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) can download their Hall Ticket (UPTET Admission Card 2021) from the official website updeled.gov.in.



Paper-1 and Paper-2 of UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 will be conducted on 28th November in two shifts. Due to corona virus (COVID 19) UPTET exam is being taken after almost 2 years. As the exam is taking place in two years, more than 17 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam. Once the ticket is issued, all these candidates will be able to download it with the help of their login credentials. Below is the way to download UPTET 2021 Admission Card.

UPTET exam sample

UPTET Paper-1 Sample: For class 1 to 5, UPTET will be one and half hours, with a total of 150 questions. Each question will have a score. The exam will ask 30-30 questions from 5 subjects namely Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi), Language II (English / Urdu / Sanskrit), Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

UPTET Paper-2 Sample: For class 6th to 8th, the total duration of 150 questions will be 2.5 hours (150 minutes) for completion. Contains 30-30 questions in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and Language II. So 60 questions will be asked from Science and Mathematics or Social Science. Each question will have a score.

Also read: UPTET exam: Learn how to prepare for UPTET exam from last few days, simple tips

How to Download UPTET Admission Card 2021: Here’s an easy way

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPECB, updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: In the home menu, click on the link ‘UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)’.

Step 3: Login page will open, here your application number, username, password etc. Enter.

Step 4: UPTET Admission 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.