Uptet Admission: UPTET Admission: UPTET Admission will be issued on this date, how to download – uptet Admission 2021 is likely to be published on 17th November updeled.gov.in.

The exam will be held on November 28.

UPTET News: Admission for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 will be issued soon. UPTET Admission Card 2021 will be issued on 17th November. Admission will be issued by the Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority on the official website updeled.gov.in. Candidates can download their Admission Card (UPTET 2021 Admission Card) only by visiting this website. Candidates have to log in to download the ticket. UPTET Exam (UPTET Exam Date 2021) will be held on 28th November for Paper 1 and 2 in two shifts.



As per the notification, the examination will be conducted by pen and paper method as usual. The admission card will contain important details of the examination such as name of the candidates, the examination they have given, registration number, place of examination, date, time etc. Candidates should carefully check all the information given in their admission card and report any mistake to the authorities immediately.

Candidates who pass the UPTET exam will be eligible to apply for recruitment as primary or upper primary level teachers in schools across Uttar Pradesh. The UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted in 2 shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Examinations will be conducted in the first shift for teachers of class 1 to 5 and in the second shift for upper primary class i.e. for class 6th to 8th.

UPTET Admission Card 2021 will be able to download this simple method

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now login by submitting the requested information.

Step 4: Your Admission Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now and download.

Step 6: Take a print out to take to the exam hall.

