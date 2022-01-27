uptet answer key 2021: UPTET answer key: UPTET answer key will be released today, download it from here – uptet answer key 2021 today updeled.gov.in by 1st February
Highlights
- The UPTET exam was held on 23rd January.
- The answer may come today.
- Results will be available on February 25.
The provisional answer key will be released today and the last date for filing objections is February 1, 2022. A special committee will examine the objections on February 21 and issue a final answer key on February 23. After that, the results of the candidates will be announced on February 25. Candidates can follow simple steps given below to check the answer key.
UPTET Answer Key 2021 can be downloaded like this
Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website updeled.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the answer key link provided on the website.
Step 3: Now fill out and submit the requested information.
Step 4: Your answer key will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Check and download now.
This is how you can object to UPTET Answer Key 2021
Step 1:Go to the official website updeled.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the answer key link.
Step 3: Now fill out and submit the requested information.
Step 4: When the answer key opens, click on the question you want to object to.
Step 5: Now submit the objection by collecting the requested fee for the objection.
