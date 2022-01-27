uptet answer key 2021: UPTET answer key: UPTET answer key will be released today, download it from here – uptet answer key 2021 today updeled.gov.in by 1st February

Highlights The UPTET exam was held on 23rd January.

The answer may come today.

Results will be available on February 25.

UPTET North 2021: Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj will release the answer key of UPTET exam today. Candidates appearing for the examination can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website of the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, updeled.gov.in. The exam was held on January 23, 2022 across the state. Elementary Level Examination The first shift was conducted from 10:00 to 12:30 in the morning and the second shift from 2:30 to 5:00 in the afternoon.



The provisional answer key will be released today and the last date for filing objections is February 1, 2022. A special committee will examine the objections on February 21 and issue a final answer key on February 23. After that, the results of the candidates will be announced on February 25. Candidates can follow simple steps given below to check the answer key.

UPTET Answer Key 2021 can be downloaded like this



Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now fill out and submit the requested information.

Step 4: Your answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

Read also: NEET PG 2022: Students reach SC demanding postponement of NEET exam, hundreds of students disqualified due to cowardly duty



This is how you can object to UPTET Answer Key 2021

Step 1:Go to the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link.

Step 3: Now fill out and submit the requested information.

Step 4: When the answer key opens, click on the question you want to object to.

Step 5: Now submit the objection by collecting the requested fee for the objection.