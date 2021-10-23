uptet exam details: UPTET 2021: UPTET exam is on 28th November, here are sample and exam tips

UPTET paper sample: Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in the country, conducts UPTET exams every year for teacher recruitment in primary schools and upper primary schools. The application process for the recruitment conducted by the Board of Basic Education is underway and will continue till October 25. At the same time, his exam will be held on November 28, 2021 in two shifts. Here we will give you all the information related to this exam.



Sample of UP TET exam

This examination conducted by the Board of Basic Education is conducted offline every year. Through this examination, primary and upper primary level teachers are selected in various schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

All the questions in the UPTET exam will be of objective type and each question will have 1 mark. There is no negative marking in this test. The first question paper will be for a candidate who wants to be a teacher for class 1 to 5. The first question paper has five subjects, which include Child Development, Language I – Hindi, Language II – English / Urdu / Sanskrit, Mathematics, Environmental Studies. 30 questions will be asked for a total of 30 marks. Paper II will be for the candidate who wants to be a teacher for class 6 to 8. The second question paper has four subjects, namely Child Development, First Language – Hindi, Second Language – English / Urdu / Sanskrit and Mathematics / Science / Social Studies. There will be 60 marks and 30 questions for the fourth subject and the remaining 30 marks. The person who wants to be a teacher of both classes 1 to 5 and 6 to 8 will have to attend both the papers. The examination duration of both the papers will be 2.30 hours and the number of questions and marks will be 150.

UP TET course

It is important for the candidates to know the syllabus of the exam along with the sample of UPTET exam. The UPTET syllabus will cover all subjects and chapters from which questions will be asked in the exam. This exam will ask questions from the following sections.

Child Development, Methods and Pedagogy Courses

Child Development – The concept of growth and development, the role of heredity and the environment, the factors that affect development (in the context of family and school) and its relationship to education. Teaching – The meaning and concept of teaching and its process, Principles of teaching and its consequences, factors affecting teaching, motivation and effect of teaching, how children learn and think, individual differences, language, gender, community, caste and religion Personality – The concept and type of personality, the factors that shape it, multidimensional intelligence, concepts, theories and its measurements Different learner comprehension-teaching difficulties and adjustments, role of teachers in adjustment, teaching-learning process, teaching-learning strategies and methods. Assessment and Evaluation- The meaning and purpose of assessment, the role and responsibilities of teachers, the pressure of the exam to achieve measurement and evaluation.

English (English)

Synonyms, antonyms, one word substitution, English preparation tips Comprehensive and continuous evaluation, invisible prose passages, parts of speech, spelling, English language teaching methods and approaches, word formation, invisible prose passages, knowledge of English sounds, phonetic symbols, degree, Teaching materials including time determinants, active and passive voices, principles of teaching English, development of language skills teaching, assessment of language proficiency, multimedia literature and other resources, textbooks.

Hindi / Urdu / Sanskrit (Hindi / Urdu / Sanskrit)

Verbal ability, principles of language teaching, important aspects of grammar, unread excerpts, acquisition and teaching of grammatical findings, teaching challenges in the classroom, therapeutic teaching to assess linguistic comprehension proficiency, teaching-learning language skills, role listening and speaking etc.

Mathematics

Unit 1- Equations, multipliers, square roots, cube roots, algebraic expressions, exponents.

Unit 2- Quantity and quantity, interest, percentage.

Unit 3- Simple figures, lines and angles, surface area and volume, diagrams area.

Unit 4 – Statistics – Graphs

Unit 5: The language of mathematics, the place of mathematics, the community of mathematics, the nature of mathematics.

Unit 6- Teaching Problems, Therapeutic Teaching, Evaluation.

Environmental science

Animate

Organizational level of plants and animals, knowledge of state flowers, state trees, state birds, state animals, biodiversity, kharif and rabi crops, knowledge of reserved forests and wildlife, protection of plant and animal species.

Personal hygiene

A balanced diet and its importance, the external organs of our body and their hygiene, general knowledge of the internal organs of the body, causes of common diseases and preventive methods (gastroenteritis, amoebiasis, anemia, fluorosis, malaria, dengue), pulse polio campaign.

Weather and climate

Knowledge of air, water, forests, wetlands and deserts, renewable and renewable sources of energy in the state and their conservation, various types of pollution, weather and climate, water cycle.

Matter and energy

General properties of matter (color, state, elasticity, solubility) Different types of fuels, energy consumption in daily life, sources of light, types of energy and conversion from one form to another, general properties of light.