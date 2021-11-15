uptet exam pattern: UPTET exam: Learn how to prepare for UPTET exam in last few days, easy tips – uptet exam last minute tips and tricks

Highlights UPTET exam is on 28th November 2021

Make such preparations in the last few days

Learn what to look for and tactics to help ease the way

How to prepare for UPTET exam: UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is a state level examination conducted by the Board of Basic Education. His exam will be held on November 28, 2021 in two shifts. UPTET consists of Papers 1 and 2, candidates need to clear these papers to get the certificate of eligibility. In such cases, candidates who have applied for and will appear for the UPTET exam will have to come up with a special strategy.



Create a time table

To pass the UPTET exam, you first need to create a schedule and follow it daily. In order to pass any exam, it is most important that you set a time table, taking short breaks in between is also very important. The most important thing is that the exam is on a few days and you should also develop your skills during the break.

Make short notes on important topics

Remember to make short notes on important topics even if you have a few days left for UPTET exam. By doing this, instead of reviewing the whole subject, you will remember the important things in the points. Highlight important topics for all your topics and write them down. The only advantage of writing notes is that you remember all the points.

Also read: If you have also applied for CAT exam, give it a mock test



Solve last year’s question paper

If you don’t think there should be any confusion during the exam, then at least solve the question paper of last 5 years. Don’t just solve the paper, follow the time limit and give the paper as you sit for the final exam. By doing this you will be able to identify your abilities and see what kind of questions you can ask in how much time. This will increase your speed and you will get higher marks in the final exam.

Take the help of mock test and sample papers

Mock tests are a great way to help you prepare for the UPTET exam. Nowadays, you can easily find mock tests or sample papers on learning websites, which will help you to improve your skills and practice. Most importantly, with the help of sample paper you can improve your problem solving skills.

Also read: What is the TOEFL exam? Learn why studying abroad is important here



Must read UPTET textbook

Your textbook plays an important role in preparing for any competitive exam. If you have the right material, you can get good marks in exams. In order to memorize each subject, it is important that you improve the practice of mock tests and papers. You can read NCERT and UP board books to explain the basic concepts.

Special tips for exam day