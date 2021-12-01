uptet exam: UPTET 2021: Cancel the exam, but don’t compromise on your preparation, take the help of these tips – uptet exam preparation tips and tricks

The UPTET 2021 exam on November 28 has been canceled due to paper rupture. The exam will now be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) in December. Whose date will be announced soon. Cracking the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam, which is conducted offline, can be a challenge for many candidates as the level of competition for this exam is very high. Do not let the preparation fall short even after the exam is canceled. Even a little carelessness can hurt you. Take advantage of this time and try to strengthen your preparation.

1. Review important topics

Taking advantage of this time, important subjects should be reviewed according to the pattern and syllabus. You need more than luck to succeed in affiliate business.

2. Take care of time management

When preparing for the exam, give more time to the sections in which you are stronger. This will ensure that you can use the test period effectively. Note that there will be a sectional time limit for each subject and no sectional cut-off. So your job is just to increase your score, which you can do.

3. Make points for repetition

You have fixed a point for the preparation of the course, if you have not made it, make it, because the syllabus of TET is too big. So, make points for preparation in less time and try to cover all the topics gradually. When reviewing, aim for each topic and then study.

4. Give mock test and practice old paper

It is important to give as many mock tests as possible and practice the previous year’s paper in order to prepare in less time. Try to give mock test once a day to speed up solving the question paper.

5. Read the whole question first, then answer

Candidates should avoid reading incomplete questions and giving wrong answers during the examination. Before answering any question, read and understand it thoroughly, so that any mistake can be avoided in a hurry.

6. Don’t read new topics at all

The cancellation of the exam does not mean that it will take several months. The exam will be held in the next few weeks. Therefore, candidates should not take up any new subject at the last minute, as it will put undue pressure on the candidates and may lead to amnesia. All candidates preparing for the exam should set aside a certain amount of time every day for revision only.

7. Maintain your speed and accuracy

Note that there is no sectional cut-off in this exam but there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. So your job is just to increase your score, which you can do. Keep rehearsing it until you can say it with conviction and confidence.

8. Make a schedule

At this point you may be thinking of yourself as fully prepared for the exam. Take care not to be overwhelmed by this confidence. Once again start preparing all the sections by making a schedule. It will be beneficial to follow it regularly. Divide each topic and each topic by day and prepare yourself accordingly.

9. Don’t stress

Don’t stress yourself out about canceling exams or re-preparing. Keep your mind calm, it will help you to do your best and get high marks. Remember that last minute preparation does not involve in-depth study. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people.

10. Don’t forget to take your documents with you

On the day of the exam, do not forget to provide the original identity card along with the photo, admission card and its photocopy. Admission card has to be shown for admission in the examination center. It is necessary to check the examination centers allotted by the candidates as mentioned in the admission form. Keep track of exam dates and shift announcements and keep yourself updated.